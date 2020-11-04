By the Book

David Eugene Perry’s first novel, Upon This Rock, has been described by Tales of the City author Armistead Maupin as “an elegant twisty thriller about a couple who investigate a mysterious suicide.” Multiple Lambda Literary Award-winning author Fenton Johnson calls it “the gay Da Vinci Code but a lot better”.

The road to this mystery/thriller, set in a small, ancient Italian town called Orvieto, was unintentionally paved by Perry and husband Alfredo Casuso’s friend, Tom Dross, a Palm Springs resident.

“When he passed away, he left us his house in San Francisco,” says Perry, who splits his time between Palm Springs and San Francisco. “We had no idea. A big ol’ honkin’ house. The first thing I said was, ‘We’ve got to sell it.’”

Casuso had another idea. Perry’s longtime mentor and friend, the Rev. Anthony Turney, had terminal cancer. They should all move into the house together, so they could care for Turney. He gratefully accepted. Two other good friends, the Rev. Otis Charles, and his husband, Felipe Sanchez Paris, also helped care for the ailing Turney. They were family.