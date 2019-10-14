David Notrica: Vision 2019

“I’ve always believed that if the client comes first and you do what’s right for them, everything else just follows — whether it’s referrals, income, or job security,” says David Notrica.

He’s living proof of the truth of this philosophy. More than 30 years ago, Notrica set his sights on entering the brokerage business. “I didn’t have any sales experience,” he says. “I knew I was smart enough to do it, [though], so I started looking for a job. It took me two years to get hired.”

Once he’d landed a gig, he quickly established his affinity for the field, eventually becoming a branch manager.

A firm sale led David Notrica to make his Coachella Valley vacation home a more permanent abode. Here, he discovered Raymond James, whose treatment of their brokers and clients aligns with his own long-held values.

“I do a lot of fixed income trading,” Notrica explains of his role. “[I] look for money, manage that money. The Coachella Valley has great opportunities.”

The California native also encourages clients to support local institutions, particularly Eisenhower Health. “I believe in helping the hospital,” he affirms. “It’s so important to the valley — in a lot of ways, it’s who we are.”

