In 1966, ceramicist David Salk was on a fast track at the University of California, Irvine, to become a veterinarian like both of his parents and one of his brothers. Following the path to become a doctor, albeit for pets, was in his bloodline. His uncle is the famed Jonas Salk, who developed the first successful polio vaccine.

But after enrolling in an advanced ceramics class during one summer at the Idyllwild School of Music and the Arts, his life dramatically changed.

Santana Martinez, a relative of San Ildefonso potter Maria Montoya Martinez, taught the class. Salk studied the Native American ways of creating black pottery and went on to become a ceramicist and an art gallery owner (Feats of Clay) in Palm Springs and Idyllwild.