David V. Humphrey Jr., 39

Partner, Cosgrove, Cosgrove & Humphrey; Founder and CEO, Coachella Valley Brewing Co.

David V. Humphrey Jr., an L.A. native, attended law school in Boston before coming to the desert 11 years ago to focus on estates and trusts. Then, he and his wife founded Coachella Valley Brewing Co. to create a tangible product that represents the desert.

“What sets us apart is having a brand that can remind people of a good time they had on a vacation.”

Neither has a background in craft beer, but David credits his team and family for his successes. “I have the hardest-working people with me in the law firm and the brewery. And I’m inspired by my wife and daughter every day.”

VIDEO: David Humphrey talks about creating a product that represents the valley.