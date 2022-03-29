Elevating Art

Fashion Week El Paseo Divas were invited to an exclusive conversation with celebrated painter and digital artist Daniel Maltzman to hear about his new book, fashion, art, life and the influence of the desert and fashion in his art at Dawson Cole Fine Art Gallery in Palm Desert.

The private conversation with Maltzman and Susan Stein, fashion/scene editor at Palm Springs Life, took place in the intimate setting of Dawson Cole Fine Art Gallery, where guests were treated to sumptuous hors d’oeuvres and Buzzbox cocktails. Each Diva was able to have a personalized signed copy of the artist’s book.

Dawson Cole Fine Art Gallery

73-199 El Paseo

Palm Desert, CA 92260

dawsoncolefineart.com