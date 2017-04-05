Winning hands were dealt to everyone at Contour Dermatology’s casino themed Day of Beauty.

The day featured a series of exciting live demonstrations, emceed by Jesse Salas, aka “Elvis,” and guests had the opportunity to watch Dr. Timothy Jochen perform Voluma and Restylane Refyne injections, view a presentation on Cellfina – a new minimally invasive device for reducing cellulite, watch a Medi-Weightloss presentation with a patient testimonial who lost 90 pounds, and a see a presentation on a special trio of laser treatments called Triniti Plus, among others.

Guests also had fun visiting stations with representatives from various products to get their bingo cards signed for a prize drawing, making it an interactive way to learn more about the services at Contour Dermatology.

Contour Dermatology made a $5,000 donation to Desert Cancer Foundation, an important local resource to help people who are uninsured or underinsured obtain diagnosis and cancer treatment. They also administer the Suzanne Jackson Breast Cancer Fund to help women receive free breast cancer screening who could not otherwsie afford it.

Visit www.desertcancerfoundation.org for more information about Desert Cancer Foundation.

Contour Dermatology

42600 Mirage Road

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

(760) 423-4000

www.contourderm.com



Photography by Erika Byrd