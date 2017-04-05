Desert Cancer Foundation

Day of Beauty Benefits Desert Cancer Foundation, March 4, 2017

Erika Byrd Social Scene

Desert Cancer Foundation
Contour Dermatology’s recent Day of Beauty event assisted Desert Cancer Foundation with a $5,000 donation. (From left) Dr. Timothy Jochen, Desert Cancer Foundation Executive Director Paula Simonds, and Contour Dermatology Executive Director Lee Erwin.
Winning hands were dealt to everyone at Contour Dermatology’s casino themed Day of Beauty.

The day featured a series of exciting live demonstrations, emceed by Jesse Salas, aka “Elvis,” and guests had the opportunity to watch Dr. Timothy Jochen perform Voluma and Restylane Refyne injections, view a presentation on Cellfina – a new minimally invasive device for reducing cellulite, watch a Medi-Weightloss presentation with a patient testimonial who lost 90 pounds, and a see a presentation on a special trio of laser treatments called Triniti Plus, among others.

Guests also had fun visiting stations with representatives from various products to get their bingo cards signed for a prize drawing, making it an interactive way to learn more about the services at Contour Dermatology.

Contour Dermatology made a $5,000 donation to Desert Cancer Foundation, an important local resource to help people who are uninsured or underinsured obtain diagnosis and cancer treatment. They also administer the Suzanne Jackson Breast Cancer Fund to help women receive free breast cancer screening who could not otherwsie afford it.

Visit www.desertcancerfoundation.org for more information about Desert Cancer Foundation.

Contour Dermatology
42600 Mirage Road
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
(760) 423-4000
www.contourderm.com


