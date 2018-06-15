It has been featured in numerous documentaries, including Leonard Knight: A Man and His Mountain (2015), and has provided a backdrop to music videos by artists like Coldplay and Kesha. Though Knight died in 2014, his simple yet powerful message continues to inspire and — who knows? — even proselytize.

salvationmountaininc.org

Idyllwild

The mountains are calling. Answer in the charming village of Idyllwild, set 1 mile high in the San Jacintos. This alpine town is only an hour’s drive from Palm Springs, making it the perfect place to cool off for the afternoon (though many visitors settle in for the night at a campsite or in a cozy cabin). For a scenic drive, take Highway 74; also known as Palm to Pines Highway, it curves through jaw-dropping desert terrain. (A quick stop at Vista Point is worth it for the Instagram-worthy views of the valley floor.) You’ll know you’ve arrived by the throng of cedars and pines and the band of rustic, locally owned shops. A few foodie musts: Candy Cupboard for novelty sweets, Café Aroma for bistro-style bites and craft beers, and Red Kettle for classic, downhome cooking (where John Wayne was reportedly a regular back in the day). Gastrognome wins points for its dog-friendly patio. Outdoorsy types can venture away from the main street for hiking, cycling, and rock climbing.

idyllwild.com