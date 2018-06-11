MS: In my bedroom is the original Russel Wright bedroom set my parents splurged on when they got married in 1948. They could have bought half a house for what it cost, but they wanted something special to symbolize their marriage. Every night I think about my mom and dad when I open the drawers, because they touched those, too. It’s like you hold onto the old life and bring it into your own.

Keith Burke: My grandma had a single trailer in Hemet in the ’60s. I loved it when I was a little kid. Then she moved to the desert and got a double-wide, and I loved that, too. I loved all the built-ins, the cabinets, the hutch, all the little touches. I think it stuck in my head, and that’s how we got started. Mike grew up the opposite, in the South, where you don’t get near a trailer. They are vintage, and they are cool if you get past the connotation of them.

Keith Burke’s roomy trailer received two additions before they purchased it.

You each seem attached to your trailer.

KB: I absolutely love vintage, and I have all my favorite things up there. What I like about vintage is not only the look, but it’s emotional. When I go up there, it’s like stepping back in time to good childhood memories. My mom would be in the kitchen with a bouffant and pearls on when I came home; my dad was an electrician. We had the suburban house in Orange County, the station wagon, a little white poodle, and the built-in swimming pool. To me it seemed totally normal. It’s all I knew and all you saw on TV. A lot of people didn’t grow up like that, but I did.

The very first thing we liked about my trailer was its stained-glass window of chunky blue-and-green glass. Those are my favorite colors, so we decorated around that. My dad had put stones on our home, and I did the same thing around the Scandinavian fireplace … We redid the kitchen, and we put in the booth, the old chrome table with Formica top, and a hanging UFO light. I’ve got two eras going on there. It’s kind of weird, but it works.

MS: I love all things tropical, from my favorite movie, Swiss Family Robinson, to the Gilligan’s Island series. So I’ve always liked to have one room that is Tiki and Hawaiiana. I’ve never had a whole house full of it. Every last item is vintage, and I’ve never had so much fun showcasing that all in one place. Mine has the original kitchen, linoleum flooring, and Formica. You walk in the door, stir a cocktail, open a window to get a gentle breeze, put on the Hawaiian music, and you feel like you’re transported to ’50s and ’60s Hawaii. I like my step-down man cave, too. The walls are thatched, and it has a 1940s Tiki bar with a pass-through window from the living room.