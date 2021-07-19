Longevity Therapeutics: Dr. David Odom, M.D.

Unfortunately, the aging process ushers in a host of challenges. Individuals struggle with weight gain, for example, despite little change in their eating and exercising habits. Another prevalent issue is a decrease in sexual function. At his Longevity Therapeutics practice in Palm Springs, anti-aging physician Dr. David Odom, M.D. offers thoughtful solutions to these and similar problems, which frequently plague the golden years.

Issues begin to crop up when individuals enter their fifties and menopause (women) and andropause (men) occurs. “Age 51 or 52 is typically when sexual function can start to decline. Without the hormones of youth, tissues just don’t react the same way,” says Dr. Odom. For men, the problem manifests itself as erectile dysfunction (ED). The first question he asks male patients is whether they are on a course of hormone replacement therapy. “Because when testosterone is at its nadir, sexual function follows,” Dr. Odom explains. Since bio-identical hormone replacement therapy is a significant component of his practice, it’s the first course of action he recommends.