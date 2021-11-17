How Dean Martin Became the “King of Cool”

I knew that RZA was connected to Steubenville [Ohio, Martin’s hometown] via stuff we had read. So, we reached out to his management, and they said, "He'd love to do it." And then he just turned out to be the film’s Yoda in a way.

You also interviewed Josh Homme [from the rock group Queens of the Stone Age], who grew up in Palm Springs.

That’s part of why I interviewed him. He actually spoke about Dean in Palm Springs. The reason he said yes to being interviewed about Dean Martin, his love of Dean Martin comes out of his having grown up in Palm Springs where the idea of The Rat Pack and Dean Martin is almost ubiquitous with Palm Springs. It's so tied to the image of Palm Springs.

Dean was also one of the few people who was unafraid to stand up to Sinatra.

You say one of the few. Is there another one? We'll do a doc on him too, if he's alive.

Good point. How would you describe the dynamic between those two?

Frank very much looked up to Dean. As Jeanne [Martin’s second wife] says in the film, "Frank wanted to be Dean." There was something about Dean's sense of joy, his freedom, his relaxation, that Frank admired and, in some ways, resented because he could never be that free. Frank took everything very seriously. And Dean and his, "I don't give an F" attitude would always kick in when Frank would demand too much, when Jerry would demand too much. Dean ultimately knew very well when he had to draw away from people who had very strong personalities. The great thing about Dean was his ego could easily subsume into partnerships. So, he could be in The Young Lions with Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift and not have to command the screen, not get in a fight over credit.