The history of celebrity home ownership in Palm Springs is well documented. But behind the familiar stories of “Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, or Elizabeth Taylor lived here” are houses that have had lesser known, but equally intriguing brushes with Old Hollywood.

Alice Mendelson, a New York socialite, built this home on Mariscal Road in the Little Tuscany neighborhood in 1954. In New York, Mendelson lived in the same building as her friends, singer/actor Dean Martin and his wife, Jeanne. She and the Martins also owned apartments in Paris near the Eiffel Tower and employed the same interior decorator to design their New York, Paris, and Palm Springs residences.