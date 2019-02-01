For me, I let my guard down and allow myself to have some fun. That’s when my best performances come out. The worst ones come out when I am really rigid and guarded. It’s about letting go and not letting anything inhibit the “fun” part of it. When you let go and turn into that kid with wonder, you have no boundaries. I think that’s the secret to being in it for this long. I think the minute I stop having fun, that’s when I’ll be done.

What are one or two things that have helped you move through success gracefully?

Having a real good support system, and with my husband realizing that it takes balance. I remember recording with Whitney. Both her and Bobby [Brown] and my husband and I were in the studio. We’d be talking and she said, “When are you guys going to have kids?” I was working on my third album at the time and she went on, telling me, “Now is the time. Seize the moment. Don’t wait for whatever it is you’re waiting for.” I knew that if I wanted to be a mother that I had to create balance.

What do you love most about performing now?

A lot of people say that my music has been their soundtrack. When I get their backstory — how they met their partner or when they came out — those are the stories that really resonate with me and keep me motivated to do more. So, I would have to say, what I love most is when I get to really connect with the audience.

