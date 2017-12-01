CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Months of frustration fade with a clear plan. A serious commitment can feed two-and-a-half years of progress. Confident acceptance of responsibility ignites ambition. Leave them in your dust. You can do this effortlessly.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

A cacophanous, but “undercover,” movement is about to bust out. Jump out in front and inspire the troops. Excess is possible. Make moves to avoid the economic detritus. Destroy to rebuild and you restart near the top.

PISCES: Feb. 19–March 20

Experiences come in a fireworks pattern. A lot of dark and unexpected bursts accomplish much in a short time. Be flexible to change. A consensus furthers activity. Keep all the balls in the air. Handle it with aplomb.

ARIES: March 21–April 19

An intense alliance can morph into a promising enterprise. Leap empty-handed into the fray. With your warrior skills, they may not follow. You don’t need the dead weight of fear. Rock your reconnaissance.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

Has a dream become an illusion? You may be fabricating an impossible outcome. Changes in the game simply mean adjustments in your strategy. If you are flexible, the prize is reassurance of your nearness to the goal.

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

A fellow traveler has exited the path at the fork. Realize their purpose is complete. They were in lecture; now you must enter the lab. Lots of hard work — and building a structure is so absorbing, you will consider it fun.

CANCER: June 21–July 22

Welcome to the challenge of your axial cross. You are stuck between the nice and the naughty. Your contribution is (un)common sense. Such energy and charisma requires structure and direction. Now is the time to be firm in your truth.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

Mercury retrograde manifests as data overload. Collect now, select later. Big ideas are in a fuzzy Polaroid phase. They will slowly become clear. For the best possible success, get back to everyone at the end of the month.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

That blinding light is the end of the tunnel. Saturn is your winning ticket. Every new responsibility you assume in 2018 has potential. Ignore the “hard way” — fears. Diligent work passes for fun.

LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

So much talkin’ and nobody’s walkin’. Ignore the flattery and determine which connections have the most potential. Create a new revenue stream. Desire factor is high in the marketplace. If you know what they want you have made the sale. Seduce them.

SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

The state of your spirit contributes to your image. You can inspire with an otherworldly vibe. Choose your time and platform. Use a Libra skill. Tell them to go to hell and enjoy the trip. Your dark humor breaks the ice.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

It’s a time of complete knowledge for you know-it-alls. By 2018 you will have the elements necessary for progress. Look at new responsibilities and it becomes a cosmic game. A workable structure is forming. Be aware.

Visit sherrylnova.com for a look at your year ahead.