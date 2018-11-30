SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

In this highly intuitive time you may confuse dreams with reality. But visions are seeds of potential. If you build it spiritually, they will come. You have identified the need, so fill it. Expansion is ahead.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Hard work, to the goat, is often the small stuff. Others marvel at how much you accomplish. Realize your stiffest competition is yourself. Patiently improve the game, work alone when you can, and mum’s

the word.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 17

In the marketplace your brilliance outshines the rest. Napoleon Hill said, “Don’t worry about the money, and the money will come.” Tackle the moment with faith in your magic. Soon there is support for a paradigm shift. Leadership makes you the hub. Interact.

PISCES: Feb. 18–March 20

Unshakeable faith and current miracles put you in the spotlight. You are compelled to share deep secrets. Add encouragement, as you can be a light. You are most influential through example.

ARIES: March 21–April 19

Expertise is your strength. You have become a master in a subject that is close to your heart. Take responsibility for this gift. Strive to write, teach, and demonstrate; spread your ideas via video, audio, and other media. Keep mentors in the loop.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

Delay gratification; later it returns a hundredfold. Encourage the downhearted and grow confidence. Ministerial talents serve the workplace and a long-held goal. Stay mystical. Love is all there is. Preach and live it.

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

Have you recently refreshed your image, or are you in the process? Splurge on health treatments, investment dressing, and self-improvement. Soon your personal abundance attracts its equal, and life gets sweeter. Manifestation mantra: “I am a lucky child.”

CANCER: June 21–July 22

The crab carries home on its back. Hoarding your little sanctuary renews you, but it’s time to share with a special person or two. Use domestic space to shelter a fragile dreamer. The peace is contagious. Intuition indicates karmic alliances in the near future.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

An impromptu jaunt clears your head, and you return home with fresh insights and plans. Social events become extra gratifying, as you refine relationships and set New Year’s goals. Others want to team up. Lighten responsibilities.

VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Mystics and martyrs fill your dance card — you need popcorn because it’s a show. A logical analysis becomes necessary, but they are off-planet and may not hear. Let go of your need to control. Put them in the light, and allow what used to irritate you to amuse you.

Libra: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

One year ago clutter surrounded you. Detritus from people and projects slowed your progress. Are you streamlined now? Voids that you create become magnets for new activities. See where you are bored, or what you have already finished, and withdraw.

SCORPIO: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Where you seek control to change another is futile. Shift to self-constraint, and a desired outcome manifests rapidly. Machinations and hidden agendas become transparent, making more informed moves. Confident serenity brings secret support.

