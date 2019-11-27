december 2019 horoscopes

Sagittarius: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Consider current events. There is a war between service to self and service to others. You will gain much from your assistance to worthy causes. Selflessness means no expectations. Purity of intent causes a paradigm shift in your life. Aspire to excellence.

Capricorn: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Associates are unusually generous, as your resourcefulness peaks. You are only two contacts away from a goal. Success manifests from a friend of a friend. You have the ingredients; formulate the recipe.

Aquarius: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Responsibilities weigh heavy, but in a clear moment, you may finally realize you are not expected to solve the dilemmas of others. Consider yourself first. You’ll be amazed at the abundance of life.

Pisces: Feb. 19–March 20

With your spiritual skills and creativity, you can conjure much from nothing. A rebirth of old connections means you will not start over but begin near the top. Run your life with a new, improved structure.

Aries: March 21–April 19

As a strong, new alliance appears, another has outlived its usefulness. Beginnings and endings create scattered reasoning. Calmly take all under advisement. Awareness builds a fresh start.

Taurus: April 20–May 20

Put new concepts on the back burner until you can substantiate them. In applying your resourcefulness, you will find clarity. Advisers add confidence; others offer invaluable support.

Gemini: May 21–June 20

You are due for a tune-up. Tend to a lingering health issue by researching and following your intuition. Behavior modification is especially effective now. Know thyself.

Cancer: June 21–July 22

Elevate your status by adding value to a group endeavor. Offer a product or service gratis. You can afford to be generous. Your input guarantees a positive result. Reward yourself. Upgrade a personal service provider.

Leo: July 23–Aug. 22

Regenerate your market appeal by working from home when you can. Influence is powerful when you check in from an undisclosed location. Completion of a domestic project provides satisfaction that is appealing.

Virgo: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Frugality pays dividends. Finish a costly domestic rehab, delaying gratification on other projects. An extra expense will contribute to professional success. The quality of your private life supports public endeavors.

Libra: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

Jump into community efforts with gusto. Go to that meeting or mixer. Short trips for information are valuable to a future goal. This month is about data collection. Take time to appreciate the neighborhood. Beauty surrounds you.

Scorpio: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

You have an urge to control an out-of-control situation. A power struggle that manifests outwardly is actually an inner battle. Look within, contemplate a reaction, and do not lust after outcomes, you’ll receive sterling results.

Visit sherrylnova.com for a look at your year ahead.