december 2019 horoscopes

Sagittarius: Nov. 22–Dec. 21
Consider current events. There is a war between service to self and service to others. You will gain much from your assistance to worthy causes. Selflessness means no expectations. Purity of intent causes a paradigm shift in your life. Aspire to excellence.
Capricorn: Dec. 22–Jan. 19
Associates are unusually generous, as your resourcefulness peaks. You are only two contacts away from a goal. Success manifests from a friend of a friend. You have the ingredients; formulate the recipe.
Aquarius: Jan. 20–Feb. 18
Responsibilities weigh heavy, but in a clear moment, you may finally realize you are not expected to solve the dilemmas of others. Consider yourself first. You’ll be amazed at the abundance of life.
Pisces: Feb. 19–March 20
With your spiritual skills and creativity, you can conjure much from nothing. A rebirth of old connections means you will not start over but begin near the top. Run your life with a new, improved structure.
Aries: March 21–April 19
As a strong, new alliance appears, another has outlived its usefulness. Beginnings and endings create scattered reasoning. Calmly take all under advisement. Awareness builds a fresh start.
Taurus: April 20–May 20
Put new concepts on the back burner until you can substantiate them. In applying your resourcefulness, you will find clarity. Advisers add confidence; others offer invaluable support.
Gemini: May 21–June 20
You are due for a tune-up. Tend to a lingering health issue by researching and following your intuition. Behavior modification is especially effective now. Know thyself.
Cancer: June 21–July 22
Elevate your status by adding value to a group endeavor. Offer a product or service gratis. You can afford to be generous. Your input guarantees a positive result. Reward yourself. Upgrade a personal service provider.
Leo: July 23–Aug. 22
Regenerate your market appeal by working from home when you can. Influence is powerful when you check in from an undisclosed location. Completion of a domestic project provides satisfaction that is appealing.
Virgo: Aug. 23–Sept. 22
Frugality pays dividends. Finish a costly domestic rehab, delaying gratification on other projects. An extra expense will contribute to professional success. The quality of your private life supports public endeavors.
Libra: Sept. 23–Oct. 22
Jump into community efforts with gusto. Go to that meeting or mixer. Short trips for information are valuable to a future goal. This month is about data collection. Take time to appreciate the neighborhood. Beauty surrounds you.
Scorpio: Oct. 23–Nov. 21
You have an urge to control an out-of-control situation. A power struggle that manifests outwardly is actually an inner battle. Look within, contemplate a reaction, and do not lust after outcomes, you’ll receive sterling results.
SKYWATCH
Winter Solstice
Dec. 21 marks an event that has been known, observed, and celebrated for thousands of years: the December Solstice. For us in the Northern Hemisphere, it marks the start of winter, and for those south of the equator, it signals the beginning of summer. In our sky, the sun will rise and set at the furthest points south. Likewise, the highest the sun will climb in our sky above the horizon will only be about 33 degrees (compared to around 80 in June), working together to make this the shortest day of the year. Happy Solstice!
— Eric McLaughlin
Each month, the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory astronomer spotlights a notable celestial event.