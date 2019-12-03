Declaration of Independents

When she finally counted, Beth Ellen Fromm realized she sees at least 350 movies a year.

About 50 of them are from her standing Friday visit to the local theater, a habit she’s kept since she was a kid. But the majority comes from the myriad titles she watches as executive director of the Desert Film Society.

Comprising a diverse membership of local retirees, the group offers two monthly screenings of foreign or independent American films at the Camelot Theatres in Palm Springs — and Fromm screens every single one to make sure it’s worthy.

“If I think it’s a bomb,” she says, “that’s the end of it.”

Fromm has been part of the Desert Film Society since its inception in 2002. Though not affiliated with the starry Palm Springs International Film Festival — set to bring another hearty helping of Hollywood to town for its 31st annual event Jan. 2–13, 2020 — that cinematic celebration inspired the creation of the local film group.

“The way we got started was someone said that it was really sad that when the festival ended, we had to wait a whole year for that quality of film to return to the desert,” Fromm recalls.

She was among the 100 or so locals who responded to a newspaper ad about a new film club that would bring indie pictures to the Coachella Valley year-round. She volunteered to write press releases for the fledgling Desert Film Society and quickly became its executive director.

