In Perfect Sync

“I don’t talk much,” Dee Dee Bridgewater confided to her audience at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs. “Everything is in the music.”

Bridgewater appeared as part of the Oasis Music Festival partnership with the Palm Springs International Jazz festival, an event that producer Michael Sullivan calls a celebration of “America’s music.”

A three-time Grammy winner and a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, Bridgewater grew up in Flint, Michigan, listening to her father play jazz trumpet. She began performing professionally at 16 and went on to collaborate with jazz greats such as Dizzy Gillespie and Ray Charles and pick up a Tony Award for her 1974 appearance as Glinda in The Wiz.