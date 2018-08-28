What you think is real may not be real, so let’s get real: “Reality” is not what you have been lead to believe it is.

And so it goes in conversation with Deepak Chopra.

To be sure, few would argue about the nature of reality with the renowned pioneer in personal transformation and integrative medicine. The prolific speaker and author of 85 books — 25 of which hit The New York Times bestseller list — is quite versed on the subject matter, and he has made it part of his lifelong mission to help others expand their consciousness and discover the true nature of their being.

Enter: Bhakti Fest.

Chopra is the main headliner for the popular, annual six-day yoga and sacred music festival held at Joshua Tree Retreat Center (Sept. 12–17). The event features the likes of music titans Krishna Das and Jai Uttal, a bevy of heart-and-mind expanding spiritual leaders, such as Shiva Rea and Dharma Mittra, and plenty of time for self-reflection, stretching — the body and mind — and more. (Think of it is a spiritual Burning Man whose flames are durable and more soulful.)

Chopra will present and participate in a full day of special panels, workshops, and meditations at Bhakti Fest, including his own talk (Sept. 15, 11:30 a.m.) dubbed “Nature of Reality Talk & Meditation.” And mark your calendars: he is also at the helm of a lecture Jan. 25, 2019 at the Infinite Possibilities Retreat (Jan. 24–27) taking place at The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage.

For Palm Springs Life, Chopra delves into the finer nuances of existence, reality, and his own spiritual path.