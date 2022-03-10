Let’s Party

This 9,000+ square foot home has all the amenities from a home theater to a wine cellar indoors to a pool and built-in grill outdoors.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY DEIRDRE COIT AND ASSOCIATES
This Eldorado Country Club house is begging to entertain.
The lower floor starts with a movie theater, continues with a game /party room with a large bar and pool table, a wine cellar and tasting room, pool table, a gym, sauna, and a hobby room with plenty of storage space to house whatever your favorite pursuit is.
And it’s easy to carry the entertainment outside thanks to a house that encourages indoor/outdoor living. Outdoors there is a pool, spa, a built-in seating area with an open-air fireplace, a built-in kitchen with grill that rivals anything you’ve seen indoors, picturesque landscape, a dog run, and sun and shade patios.
Back inside, the 5 bedroom, 7 bathroom house built in 1998 covers more than 9,000 square feet. Part of that includes a garage that sleeps eight cars. There is even a separate apartment with its own entrance.
Inside the main house, you’ll quickly notice the high ceilings, stone tile, wood accents, mitered frameless windows, granite fireplaces, full-service wet bars, and views of the Eisenhower Mountains that could fill any Instagram account.
The open living and dining rooms encourage your company to feel free to find their space, including the chef-caliber kitchen. An elevator eases access to levels one and two.
Listing price: $5,495,000
46180 Oynx Court, Indian Wells
Deirdre Coit
Deirdre Coit and Associates
COMPASS
73700 El Paseo, Palm Desert
760-835-1006
deirdrecoit@icloud.com
deirdrecoitandassociates.com