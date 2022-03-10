Let’s Party

This Eldorado Country Club house is begging to entertain.

The lower floor starts with a movie theater, continues with a game /party room with a large bar and pool table, a wine cellar and tasting room, pool table, a gym, sauna, and a hobby room with plenty of storage space to house whatever your favorite pursuit is.

And it’s easy to carry the entertainment outside thanks to a house that encourages indoor/outdoor living. Outdoors there is a pool, spa, a built-in seating area with an open-air fireplace, a built-in kitchen with grill that rivals anything you’ve seen indoors, picturesque landscape, a dog run, and sun and shade patios.