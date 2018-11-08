It’s often said that the kitchen is the heart of the home and the one is this beautiful estate on Tanglewood Lane in Rancho Mirage will definitely set your heart aflutter.

It has old wood beams in a grid pattern on the ceiling, Carrera marble on the countertops, a backsplash composed of handmade ceramic tile, and a reclaimed, lumber-clad island with seating for four. There’s also a commercial Wolf range, Sub-Zero refrigerator and matching freezer, as well as a butler’s pantry with a glass door refrigerator and a Miele expresso machine.

The charm factor continues in the adjoining breakfast room where you’ll fall in love with the large antique dining table. Also adjacent to the kitchen is a family room and the two spaces are separated from one another by a dramatic, floating two-sided fireplace. Pocket doors in the family room open to a covered outdoor dining room with a chandelier.