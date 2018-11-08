It’s often said that the kitchen is the heart of the home and the one is this beautiful estate on Tanglewood Lane in Rancho Mirage will definitely set your heart aflutter.
It has old wood beams in a grid pattern on the ceiling, Carrera marble on the countertops, a backsplash composed of handmade ceramic tile, and a reclaimed, lumber-clad island with seating for four. There’s also a commercial Wolf range, Sub-Zero refrigerator and matching freezer, as well as a butler’s pantry with a glass door refrigerator and a Miele expresso machine.
The charm factor continues in the adjoining breakfast room where you’ll fall in love with the large antique dining table. Also adjacent to the kitchen is a family room and the two spaces are separated from one another by a dramatic, floating two-sided fireplace. Pocket doors in the family room open to a covered outdoor dining room with a chandelier.
Beautiful brown oak floors flow throughout the 6,175-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bathroom home which was built in 2012, but over the years has only been lived in for a total of 90 days. It sits on a private 3/4-acre, south-facing lot with sweeping, unobstructed views of the Santa Rosa Mountains.
While the exterior of the house is a soft Mediterranean design, the interior hews to more of a modern farmhouse feel. There’s an eclectic combination of modern details intermixed with rough-sawn beams, the oak floors, and touches of barn wood here and there.
The master bedroom is a true oasis with an immense — approximately 500-square-foot — en-suite with gray ceramic tile floors.
Dropped, painted beams in the living and dining rooms contribute to the light and airy mood. Furnished by an out-of-state designer, the overall ambiance is elegant and serene, with entertaining areas that allow the interior and exterior to flow beautifully. French doors throughout the property open to expansive patios with wide-open views of the mountains.
The living room features a wood-burning, brick fireplace that is painted to match the walls. Three more fireplaces can be found in the kitchen/family room, master bedroom, and outdoor dining room—and there’s a fire pit adjacent to the pool and raised spa with seating on three sides.
The master bedroom is a true oasis with an immense — approximately 500-square-foot — en-suite with gray ceramic tile floors; a reclaimed wood-clad bathtub; Carrera marble countertops; a shower that is open to his-and-her sides; two water closets; and walls that have split-faced marble tile in a vertical pattern. Each of the other four bedrooms also has its own large en-suite with Carrera marble countertops and closets outfitted with custom built-ins.
The media room.
In addition to the incredible pool and spa, the backyard has an expansive lawn, a half-court basketball area, and formal rows of low hedges.
Located in a secure, gated community that is not in a country club, this is truly one of the most beautiful homes in the desert.
Listing price: $3,900,000 (furnished, exclusive of the owners’ art collection)
72280 Tanglewood Lane, Rancho Mirage
Deirdre Coit
Deirdre Coit and Associates
73700 El Paseo
Palm Desert
760-835-1006
deirdrecoit@icloud.com
