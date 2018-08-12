The feeling that you’re about to enter a world of peace and relaxation is palpable as you approach the gates of the new community of Del Webb Rancho Mirage. How could it not be when the homes have been given inviting monikers such as Solitude, Sanctuary, and Serenity?
Located near the intersection of Dinah Shore Drive and Bob Hope Drive, the gated 380-acre, 55+ community will eventually have 1,026 single-family homes spread out over six neighborhoods. The houses’ four distinct architectural designs include a Spanish model with stylish stucco detailing; Prairie and Villa, both showcasing the latest in brick veneer trends; and a Tuscan exterior with stacked stone.
There are 10 floor plans tailored to appeal to the aesthetics and lifestyle of a variety of buyers. Ranging in size from two bedrooms and two baths in over 1,400 square feet to three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in more than 2,700 square feet, the homes will feature open kitchens with adjoining gathering rooms, 10-to-12-foot ceilings, private master suites, and guest bedrooms designed for privacy.
The community’s homes will showcase four distinct architectural designs. Shown here is the Prairie elevation of the Voyage.
Homeowners will also have the chance to choose from a wide array of options and finishes to personalize their residence.
“The interiors are bright and open with design schemes that allow for natural light and the overall spaces to feel airy and fresh,” says Francine Wallace, general sales manager of Del Webb. She also notes that the homes are highly energy-efficient, with features such as sustainable wall and ceiling insulation; 80 percent energy-efficient gas furnaces; programmable WiFi-enabled thermostat controls; tankless water heaters; and solar panels that buyers can choose to purchase, or enter into a 20-year lease.
Lot sizes range from 5,500 square feet to over 12,000 square feet and all of the houses come standard with a large covered patio, along with upgrades such as an outdoor fireplace, outdoor kitchen, corner sliders, or multi-panel sliders.
The Preserve can be designed with up to three bedrooms in over 2,000 square feet. It has a separate café area off the gathering room that leads to an oversized, covered patio.
Sited near the center of the community, and opening in 2019, is The Outlook Clubhouse which will have outdoor and covered pools, a fitness facility, billiards, aerobics rooms, a golf simulator, and multi-purpose spaces designed to host a variety of activities and social clubs.
The Serenity features a large kitchen island.
“As at our other Del Webb communities, there will be a full-time, on-site lifestyle director to help residents form the clubs they want to enjoy,” says Wallace. “It’s a great way to find new friends who share the same interests and hobbies. From painting classes to tennis clubs, our communities let homeowners live the life they’ve always wanted, at their own pace.” In addition to The Outlook complex, residents can enjoy more than six miles of walking trails within the neighborhoods of Del Webb Rancho Mirage.
Home prices start at $366,990.
Del Webb Rancho Mirage, 122 Claret, Rancho Mirage. 877-285-3285; delwebb.com
With two to three bedrooms and two bathrooms in more than 1,850 square feet, the Haven floor plan features a gourmet kitchen that opens to a private interior courtyard.