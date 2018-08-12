The feeling that you’re about to enter a world of peace and relaxation is palpable as you approach the gates of the new community of Del Webb Rancho Mirage. How could it not be when the homes have been given inviting monikers such as Solitude, Sanctuary, and Serenity?

Located near the intersection of Dinah Shore Drive and Bob Hope Drive, the gated 380-acre, 55+ community will eventually have 1,026 single-family homes spread out over six neighborhoods. The houses’ four distinct architectural designs include a Spanish model with stylish stucco detailing; Prairie and Villa, both showcasing the latest in brick veneer trends; and a Tuscan exterior with stacked stone.