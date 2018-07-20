In June, Del Webb held a “thank you” party for those whose support was integral to the opening of the company’s newest active adult community in the Coachella Valley – Del Webb Rancho Mirage.

Attendees included elected officials and staff from Rancho Mirage, Riverside County, the state of California, local utilities and associations, project consultants and contractors, and the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. During the Grand Opening that followed two days later, more than 3,000 people visited and viewed the new community and its 10 model homes.

Del Webb at Rancho Mirage

