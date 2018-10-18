You don’t shy away from sharing conservative viewpoints. Is that challenging? Especially now?

It is. But if you decide to go on [Twitter], it can be a brutal place. You should learn how to navigate yourself out. If something goes up and it’s controversial, don’t read it. If you don’t read those comments [on Twitter] you can’t get hurt by them.

It’s that simple then?

This is one instance where we need to go: “You’ve put up what you want. You’ve participated in this conversation to the extent that you want to. Now, let them do their thing.” I think I’m getting better at it.

Do you get flack for supporting the president?

Obviously the president is the litmus test. I find days that when he does good things for the country, that I am happy for him. I find other days where he might say something like, “They only had one beer,” and I think, that’s a stupid play. At least I feel that when I do eviscerate him, it has some legitimacy. Because there are other days when people are eviscerating him scattershot.

Downtime is good. I hear you travel more now.

I’m going to India for the first time next year. And Sri Lanka. Not that long ago, I went to Bhutan in the Himalayas. I led such a quiet life as far as adventure goes. I was always seen in North Hollywood in a room lit by fluorescent lights writing jokes that would allow me, one day, to get on planes like Jimmy Stewart and go to magical places. I finally reached that point on the flow chart.