Derek Fossey, 37

Senior Pastor, Hope Lutheran Church

“I’ve wanted to be a pastor as long as I can remember,” Derek Fossey says. “I’m so thankful that I’m able to have that opportunity here.”

He moved to the desert from Minnesota with his young family three years ago to do “everything and anything we can to make everyone feel welcome and wanted” at Hope.

“Being inclusive and diverse is an important part of being the body of Christ, and we are open to all people.” His church also partners with the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission and other organizations to help people in need.

