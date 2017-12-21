Desert AIDS Project Recognizes Everyday Heroes, Dec. 1, 2017

Hearts were warmed on a cold desert night as Desert AIDS Project recognized World AIDS Day with its 4th annual Everyday Heroes event. Six community members were honored for their contributions to enhance and promoting the health and wellbeing of the Coachella Valley.

The sold out event at the Camelot Theatre, produced by Frank Goldstin’s Momentous Events, included a pre-event champagne reception, award presentations, and an after-party in front of the theater, all catered by Lulu California Bistro.

Renowned comedy writer and actor Bruce Vilanch hosted the presentation ceremony, and Broadway’s James Snyder shared his large theatrical voice with the enthusiastic audience as Christopher Marlowe accompanied him on the piano.

Everyday Heroes awards were presented to the following people:

Art Hall has been on the front lines of the AIDS epidemic since the 1980s, when he volunteered at the hospital to feed AIDS patients. He eventually brought his love of art to DAP and curated the original and current offices with the Steve Chase Art Collection.

Lynn Hammond has donated food for many fundraising, staff, and client events for DAP. Hammond also serves on the leadership committee for Partners for Life giving program.

Matthew Stocker and Tom Oliver are enthusiastic volunteers for DAP and other local non-profits. Their cheerful and welcoming demeanor is on display at many local events.

Keith Markovitz and his mother, Cheryl Markovitz, are the powerhouses who have raised more money than any other team for the Desert AIDS Walk nearly every year.

The evening’s honorary chairman was Michael Childers, and returning co-chairs were Terri Ketover, Ann Sheffer, and Tom Truhe.

Sponsors included Eight 4 Nine Restaurant & Lounge, Contempo Lending, State Farm Insurance, and Canyon Pacific Insurance.

Desert AIDS Project

1695 N. Sunrise Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-323-2118

desertaidsproject.org