Desert Air Lifts Off

Another music festival has successfully landed in Greater Palm Springs.

The inaugural Desert Air was held Dec. 10 and 11 on the grounds of the Palm Springs Air Museum, drawing thousands of electronic music fans for performances by Perel, Channel Tres, Moodymann, and Jayda G despite a dip in temperature.

The event, organized by Splash House and Goldenvoice, featured an outdoor main stage, food trucks, as well as bars, photo experiences, and a VIP area in the museum’s European, Korea, Vietnam, and Pacific hangars. Several festival goers fully embraced the aviation theme, dressing up as a pilots, astronauts, and air traffic controllers.