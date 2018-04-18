Desert Arc turned in a winning scorecard at this year’s Ninth Annual Golf Classic and Dinner as a record number of 96 golfers and over 185 dinner guests turned out to participate at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s Eagle Falls Golf Course in Indio.

The event featured a Best Ball Format, commencing with a barbecue lunch, followed by a Shotgun Start, and concluding with a sumptuous buffet dinner along with silent and live auctions.

“Wow! What a great day,” said Nancy Singer, event chair. “It was a pleasure to work with our dedicated staff on what was a huge success.”

Emcee Brooke Beare and honorary chair Jay Chesterton led the highly-competitive live auction, featuring an electric bike donated by Hot Purple Energy, a pair of 14-karat yellow gold diamond earrings donated by El Paseo Jewelers, a Pebble Beach Getaway Package, and two VIP passes to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Three outstanding 2018 Desert Arc Clients of the Year – Alan, Danny, and Leslie — were acknowledged with a round of applause.

The coveted golf awards went to:

First Place team: JFK Memorial Hospital

Second Place team: CV Networks

Women’s Closest to Pin: Jan Dalzell

Men’s Closest to Pin: Paul Conway

Women’s Longest Drive: Ellyse Lathrop

Men’s Longest Drive: Todd Lockway

Major event sponsors included Cumbre Insurance Services, Nancy Singer, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, and Pacific Western Bank. Hole Sponsors included Best, Best & Krieger, Bill and Rita Lynch, Desert Arc Recycling Services, Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau, Jay Chesterton, LotaUSA, SA Recycling, the UPS Store – Cathedral City, and Winning Ways.

Established in 1959, Desert Arc provides vocational training and services to people with developmental disabilities by enhancing their quality of life and creating opportunities.

Desert Arc

73255 Country Club Drive

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-346-1611

desertarc.org