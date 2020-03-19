Desert Arc Honors Champions of Change at Awards Luncheon

Desert Arc hosted its third annual Champions of Change Recognition Awards Luncheon with a record crowd of over 270 guests at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage..

This highly regarded event honors local companies and individuals who champion Desert Arc’s 60-year history of enhancing the quality of life and creating opportunities for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The five Desert Arc Award Categories this year included:

• Desert Arc Champion of the Year: G. Aubrey Serfling, president and chief executive officer of Eisenhower Health

• Business Serves Partner of the Year: Desert Resort Management

• Business Star of the Year: Fulton Distributing

• Volunteer of the Year: Renee Griffin

• Clients of the Year (served by Desert Arc): Enrique, Ivette, Katherine, Robert, and Victoria

“Eisenhower Health is appreciative of the relationship it has with Desert Arc,” said G. Aubrey Serfling, president and chief executive officer of Eisenhower Health. “The Green Team Recycling Group and the Cafeteria Teams at Eisenhower bring joy to my heart. I can see that they are proud of the work they do, and it is very rewarding to see the Desert Arc clients as productive members of society. Their enthusiasm is inspirational.”

