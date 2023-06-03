Desert Arc Recognizes Champions of Change

At its fifth annual awards luncheon held at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa Rancho Mirage, Desert Arc honored five local individuals and companies that champion the nonprofit’s mission to enhance the quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Nine Desert Arc clients were also recognized. Chaired by long-standing board member Nancy Singer with Emmy-winning journalist and board member Brooke Beare as celebrity emcee, the event raised $85,000 for the organization.