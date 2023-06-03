Desert Arc Recognizes Champions of Change

Doug Watson, Lori Serfling, Brooke Beare, Richard Balocco, Nancy Singer, Mary Hendler, Michelle Babitz, Glenn Miller, and Damian Jenkins.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY LORETTA VLACH
At its fifth annual awards luncheon held at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa Rancho Mirage, Desert Arc honored five local individuals and companies that champion the nonprofit’s mission to enhance the quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Nine Desert Arc clients were also recognized. Chaired by long-standing board member Nancy Singer with Emmy-winning journalist and board member Brooke Beare as celebrity emcee, the event raised $85,000 for the organization.
Howard A. Lincoln, Mario Del Guidice, Jay Chesterton, and G. Aubrey Serfling.
Gina Otto and Carolyn Lumber.
Madeline Zuckerman.
Myra Beare, Donna Jlarad, Sherrie Auen, Mary Hendler, and Cheryl Stoddard.