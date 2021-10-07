Touching Tribute

Desert Arc, established in 1959 to provide vocational training and services to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, has renamed its annual golf classic fundraiser to The Steve Beneto Annual Golf Classic set for Nov. 18 at Eagle Falls Golf Course at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

Beneto, who passed away in January, was a longtime benefactor of Desert Arc.



Desert Arc Board Member Nancy Singer will serve as this year’s event chair, along with mistress of ceremonies Brooke Beare, Emmy award-winning journalist, board member, and immediate past chair of the Desert Arc Board.

This event will feature a continental breakfast at registration beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Shotgun Scramble at 11 a.m. with lunch pre-set on the carts, and will conclude with an awards dinner at 4:30 p.m.

Entry fee to participate in this year’s event is $ 375 per person, which includes a round of golf, a Continental breakfast, box lunch, awards dinner and opportunity drawing. All players will receive one complementary drawing ticket for a chance to win an electric bike and other prizes.

Golf Foursomes are priced at $1,250. Awards dinner with open bar tickets only are $85 per person. Numerous sponsorship opportunities are available starting at $ 200 for a Tee sponsorship, all the way up to $10,000 for a presenting sponsor. Proceeds raised support the various Desert Arc programs and services that are not funded by the state.

Visit desertarc.org/golf-tournament-classic.