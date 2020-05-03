The Paper Chase

Desert Arc, a human service organization serving people with developmental and intellectual disabilities in the desert communities for over 60 years, is launching a new Shred-n-Support Campaign, as part of its Business Services offerings.

This initiative will provide other area nonprofits with a grassroots fundraising vehicle, while offering their respective constituencies an easy and affordable shredding service

Local groups can buy the Seal & Shred bags for $5 each from Desert Arc, with the notion of reselling them for $10, thus yielding a $5 per bag profit. People who purchase the Seal & Shred bags simply fill them with their confidential documents, and when full, seal them and bring them to one of Desert Arc’s convenient drop-off locations for complimentary shredding, the bag included. As a member of NAID (National Association of Information Destruction), Desert Arc guarantees the highest level of secure shredding, maintaining a chain of custody and meeting all state and industry standards, including strict HIPAA requirements.

“It’s a win-win,” notes Angelique Ontiveros, Desert Arc’s director of business services. “Everyone has shredding needs, and with our new Shred-n-Support Campaign, everybody wins including the environment. There is no limit to the number of bags an organization can buy and re-sell, and it is completely at their discretion regarding how they do so.”

Ontiveros added during this pandemic shelter-in-place crisis, Desert Arc continues to provide this essential shredding service. Desert Arc’s Indio Recycling Center, located at 5875 Commerce St., has limited drop-off only hours from 7-10 a.m. Tuesday through Friday. “Our team is wearing PPE equipment and enforcing social distancing. Once all businesses reopen, we will resume regular hours in Indio and Palm Desert,” she continued.

To place an order for Seal & Shred bags, call 760-404-1370. Bags will come with a label affixed stating the shredding drop-off locations and phone number. Artwork for a fillable promotional flyer will be given to each participating group to customize with their organization’s name and logo to print and/or post on social media free of charge.

For more information, visit Desert Arc at desertarc.org.