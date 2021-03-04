Starting a New Chapter

What can people expect to see when they walk through the doors?

We refurbished the wood floors. We’ve repainted the gallery, and we’ve installed state-of-the-art lighting. And we have a new sound system. So we’re going to have all of that. It should look very nice.

What classes will be available?

We are going to start up Plein-air classes outside in the green area behind our building. And our sculpture class. Everybody’s going to be socially distanced, everybody’s going to be masked. There’s going to be hand sanitizer. And we’re just going to proceed cautiously, but we’re not going to do anything where we’re going to ask people to congregate in large numbers. We’re also planning classes in abstract acrylic painting, and figure and portrait painting.

You said you received a grant from the Reed Foundation to help your middle school art program. What exactly does that entail?

We’re starting up in March and April. And we’ve had parents just calling nonstop trying to sign their children up. We have an art instructor and a second teacher, and we bring in middle school art students to our auditorium. They come in for four weekends and they have different subjects that they can study. So we’re sort of filling a need that the schools can’t really fill anymore. And it’s part of our mission statement to do this. And we’re moving toward offering clay for kids. We have three wheels now that we were able to purchase with that grant. So it helps these kids in the Palm Springs Unified School District.

You’re also starting an arts enrichment program on Zoom?

We’re going to have a Zoom presentation at the end of March. It’s going to be for members and for the public, related to marketing yourself as an artist on Facebook. How do you use your online tools to help further your career as an artist? Because we’ve all had to move online, haven’t we? I think it’s going to be a big draw.

Visit desertartcenter.org.