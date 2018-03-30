The destination, open and free to the public from sunrise to set, was the vision of the Rev. Eddie Garver and sculptor Antone Martin; the nearly 50 statues depict biblical scenes, such as the Last Supper and the Resurrection.

Garver moved with his family in 1946 to start a church in the dusty, unincorporated town of Yucca Valley, the same year a handful of Old Hollywood filmmakers established Pioneertown as a Wild West motion-picture set. Garver angled to create a Christian-themed park, a “place of light” amid the bleak desert, open to all walks of life.

Martin, a poet who worked in a bomber plant, was living in Inglewood, California, at that time. He felt a call to produce a 10-foot, 5-ton statue of Christ, which he hoped to install at the rim of the Grand Canyon. When the National Park Service turned him down, Garver offered “the unwanted Christ” a home.

Life magazine reported in 1951 on the statue’s transit by truck from Los Angeles and its installation in the High Desert. Martin moved into a trailer on-site and continued to sculpt.

Following a disagreement with Garver, allegedly over property ownership, the artist relocated most of the statues — those he was able to move — to an adjacent plot of land, and Garver moved out of state.