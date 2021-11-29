The wide-ranging and individualized care patients have come to expect at Desert Dental Specialty Group is achieved through effective teamwork. “We’re a seasoned group of specialists and general restorative doctors,” says Joshua W. Cartter, D.D.S., who heads up the long-running practice. “Our collective efforts in one office give patients the advantage of a team that is well-coordinated and dedicated to creating the best outcome for every individual.”

Initially established in 1978, Desert Dental Specialty Group is the only practice in the Valley to offer three different specialties under one roof — specifically, prosthodontics, periodontics, and endodontics — not to mention direct access to a top dental laboratory in the very same building. “We understand that time is a precious commodity for everyone and our team approach makes dental care far more convenient for our patients. With the Valley’s leading laboratory literally next door, we can also consult with lab technicians on the spot and adjust crafted elements chairside, frequently eliminating the need for follow-up appointments.”