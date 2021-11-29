Desert Dental Specialty Group offers multi specialties under one roof, plus the desert’s leading dental lab—all in one convenient location.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY KAMINSKY PRODUCTIONS
The wide-ranging and individualized care patients have come to expect at Desert Dental Specialty Group is achieved through effective teamwork. “We’re a seasoned group of specialists and general restorative doctors,” says Joshua W. Cartter, D.D.S., who heads up the long-running practice. “Our collective efforts in one office give patients the advantage of a team that is well-coordinated and dedicated to creating the best outcome for every individual.”
Initially established in 1978, Desert Dental Specialty Group is the only practice in the Valley to offer three different specialties under one roof — specifically, prosthodontics, periodontics, and endodontics — not to mention direct access to a top dental laboratory in the very same building. “We understand that time is a precious commodity for everyone and our team approach makes dental care far more convenient for our patients. With the Valley’s leading laboratory literally next door, we can also consult with lab technicians on the spot and adjust crafted elements chairside, frequently eliminating the need for follow-up appointments.”
Experienced Excellence
Desert Dental Specialty Group provides everything from teeth whitening and simple fillings to a wide range of cosmetic procedures, dental implants, and complex full-mouth restorations. “My team and I address the most common dental issues adult individuals typically encounter as well as some of the most challenging,” says Dr. Cartter, a prosthodontist who is skilled in the restoration and replacement of teeth.
Prosthodontists receive an additional three years of specialized training once they complete four years of dental school. They must attend an American Dental Association (ADA) accredited graduate program. The training equips graduates with a special understanding of the dynamics of a smile and the preservation of a healthy mouth.
Perfecting a Natural Smile
Loss of natural teeth, regardless of the cause, can be traumatic and seriously impact a person’s self-esteem. Fortunately, there are many restoration options to improve both form and function. Implants have become a popular alternative to dentures or partials because they have the look, feel, and function of perfect natural teeth plus they are extremely durable.
At Desert Dental Specialty Group their goal is to educate the patient for the best possible outcome and success of replacing missing teeth with or without dental implants.
Innovative Cone Beam CT imaging, which allows a three-dimensional view of the mouth is used by the dental professionals within the Group. “We can achieve precise implant placement, perform pre-surgical assessments and endodontic treatment planning as well as detect oral lesions and cancers,” states Dr. Cartter. The doctors also work closely with the adjacent dental laboratory using CAD-CAM technology to fabricate restorations, crowns, and inlays from solid porcelain blocks, creating very strong, extremely accurate restorations that provide long term stabily.
Well-Rounded and Well-Prepared
Desert Dental Specialty Group‘s multidisciplinary approach saves patients time, travel, and the cost of several visits to multiple offices. “Many of the dental professionals and support staff members have been here for well over 20 years,” Dr. Cartter concluded. “In addition to our practice’s use of the most advanced dental technology available, our patients only stand to benefit from the continuity and thoroughness that we provide.
Desert Dental Specialty Group
72415 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialtygroup.com