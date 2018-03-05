Your day in the desert is not complete until you’ve taken part in a time-honored tradition: cocktail hour. Cap off your visit to Palm Desert Food & Wine by creating one (or more) of these spirited, locally inspired concoctions at home.

The Desert Daiquiri

Desert Distilling offers their take on a tropical standby.

1½ oz. Desert Distilling white rum

1 oz. fresh lime juice

¼ teaspoon agave nectar

1 sprig rosemary

To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the rum, lime juice, and agave. Shake for 20–30 seconds or until the shaker is frosty. Strain cocktail into a martini glass. Garnish with rosemary.