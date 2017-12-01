He traveled west, first to Nebraska, and then to Quartzsite, Arizona, endlessly sewing and improving his balloon. By the time Knight arrived in Slab City, east of the Salton Sea, he realized he was never going to get the balloon to fly. He decided that before leaving Slab City — named after the slabs of concrete left behind after the army base that had stood there was dismantled — he would construct a small monument with a few bags of cement.

And then it grew. Snowbirds donated cement and cans of paint. When he ran short of cement, Knight used more sand. And then Salvation Mountain, as it came to be known, collapsed.

Undeterred by the loss of four years’ work, Knight set out to rebuild and fortify his mountain with adobe clay. He used less sand and more straw. Poured an estimated 100,000 gallons of paint over the surface to make it nearly impermeable and indestructible.

Though Knight’s extraordinarily colorful masterpiece has survived assaults by the state and harsh weather conditions, the site was cited in the U.S. Congressional Record by Sen. Barbara Boxer, who decreed it “a national treasure.” Salvation Mountain has been visited by countless tourists and featured in a number of films, including Sean Penn’s adaptation of Into the Wild. Knight entered a care facility in El Cajon in 2011 and died there, at the age of 82, three years later. To support and maintain the mountain, Salvation Mountain Inc. was created.