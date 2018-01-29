It is only fitting that, during the month we celebrate modernism in the valley, this edition of Desert Dreamers should focus on the architects whose works continue to awe and inspire.

Several years ago, Palm Springs Life published the book The Desert Modernists, which contains short profiles of Robson Chambers, John Porter Clark, William F. Cody, Albert Frey, A. Quincy Jones, Hugh Kaptur, William Krisel, John Lautner, Richard Neutra, Donald Wexler, E. Stewart Williams, and Paul R. Williams.

Actually, that book should be updated to include Lance O’Donnell, whose contemporary portfolio — most recently his phenomenal 2017 house in Desert Palisades — earns him a place among the greats. In fact, the resurgent interest in modernism in the last two decades has brought many fresh, new talents to Greater Palm Springs … all of whom deserve recognition. For now, we offer this small taste of a few classics.

