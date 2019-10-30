Desert Dreamers: The Environmentalists

From time immemorial, a group of dedicated environmentalists watched over the delicate, ecological balance of flora and fauna in the Coachella Valley. Every day of their lives depended on maintaining the fragile ecosystem of the desert.

Of course, they didn’t call themselves environmentalists. They called themselves the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

Modern environmentalism in the valley started with its first environmental disaster when San Francisco lawyer John Guthrie McCallum bought his first parcel of land in 1885 and later hired an engineer to design an aqueduct to bring water from Whitewater River to feed his growing fruit orchards. The orchards were almost destroyed by torrential rain in 1893, and then were obliterated by an 11-year drought that began the following year.

McCallum died intestate before he could see his daughter, Pearl McManus, realize his dream by helping to transform the sleepy Indian village into an international destination, but one could argue that a pattern was set that would preface future environmental disasters in the valley. Unlike the Cahuilla, who accepted their environment for what it was and took only what they needed to survive, the new wave of settlers sought to bend the desert to their will. And quite often, the desert fought back with droughts, floods, and fires. And the Salton Sea.

Not all the newcomers wanted to remake the desert.

In 1916, long before hippies decided to go “back to the land,” a German draft dodger arrived in Palm Springs, built a palm frond hut, stripped to his birthday suit, and practiced lebensreform, a 19th century German philosophy that advocated living in sync with nature. William Pester was known as “the Hermit of Palm Springs” and became a must-see for visitors and celebrities such as Zane Grey and Rudolph Valentino. He made his meager living selling walking sticks to tourists and charging for his photograph. While Pester’s passive environmental activism didn’t stop a single golf course development or air conditioner installation, he might have been responsible for some nascent awareness of the crime of unchecked development, described by future flower power balladeer Joni Mitchell, “They paved paradise/and put up a parking lot.”