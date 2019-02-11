“I’ve heard it said that people come into our lives for a reason / bringing something we must learn …” So says the opening line of Wicked’s emotional power ballad “For Good.” It’s a song about two people realizing how much their union has changed them as individuals. Tony Padilla’s original work For a Reason, now playing as part of Desert Ensemble Theatre Company’s eighth season, has a similar theme.

The setting is the home of Pablo Luna (played by Charles Herrera), a successful but cantankerous old man of an author. He has some physical limitations and is in need of consistent in-home care. His needs have thus far been taken care of by his daughter-in-law (the wife of his adopted son who has evidently passed away at some point), but it’s clear from her first entrance that this woman is in need of a life of her own. The problem is, Pablo is irascible and difficult, and everyone he interviews for the gig is hastily dismissed.

Enter Aaron Watson (played by Shawn Abramowitz), a sassy young man who’s clearly not afraid of his new potential boss. In fact, he can dish it out and take it just as smoothly as Pablo. He also seems to be running away from something. Why else would a good-looking man in his prime take an antisocial position as a live-in caregiver?