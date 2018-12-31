Excerpt

It was Susie’s father who encouraged her to apply for the job of Mecca postmaster in 1926. When she landed the job — beating out two male applicants — her father gave her a .38 revolver and instructions: If anyone bothered her she should “aim at the middle of the person.”

She eventually accessorized with a holster, wearing a sidearm at all times. The protection was handy when she worked late preparing packages for the railroad mail agent, and when she carried cash and stamps home with her in the evenings. The job jumpstarted her transition from lost teenager to self-assured Western woman.

The post office itself resembled a boys’ clubhouse, with old tortoise shells, bighorn sheep horns, and snakeskins crowding the shelves. Maps of the desert were tacked to the walls. The magazine rack in the small quarters was stuffed with titles such as Ranch Romances, Wild West Weekly, Thrilling Adventures, and Railroad Stories. The cowboy hero Tom Mix was popular at the time; cowboy style seeped into popular awareness via the movies and magazines. Susie would start dressing like a character right out of the pulps; her cousin Lula would sport a high-crowned Stetson like the one Tom Mix made famous.

The post office was an ideal base for a budding documentary photographer. In those days, the small-town P.O. doubled as town hall. In this case the town stretched from the Salton Sea to Desert Center and up to Pinto Basin — a lonely no man’s land of cowboys, miners, teamsters, and bandits. When Gen. George Patton later trained troops for desert warfare in this same region, his men called it The Land That God Forgot.

Susie Smith, postmaster, found herself at the hub of activity for the entire region. She became a crucial social contact for all the swashbuckling characters who worked in the desert country to the east. In 1929, she gained a sympathetic sidekick in the form of her cousin, Lula Mae Johnson Graves. Almost 10 years younger (age 21 to Susie’s 29), Lula grew up near Chattanooga, Tennessee. With Lula’s father dead and her mother working to support the family, she and her brother Maury spent their days running feral on Lookout Mountain, the site of a major Civil War battle.