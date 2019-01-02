And then, there’s the great outdoors. Almost any adventure is yours for the taking in Desert Hot Springs — from sand to snow and everything in between. Nestled at the foot of one of the most biologically diverse mountain ranges in North America, Desert Hot Springs abuts the sweeping Sand to Snow National Monument. Here you’ll find some of the most dramatic hiking trails in Southern California — including the newly dedicated Kim Nichols Trail, the first new hiking trail in the Coachella Valley in more than 10 years.

Nearby Whitewater Canyon connects to the Pacific Crest Trail, a must-do experience on every serious hiker’s bucket list. Closer to the ground, bikers, runners, and off-road fans will find countless miles of sweeping vistas to explore.

For these reasons and more, Desert Hot Springs welcomes guests year-round. There are seasonal residents who come to stay for the winter, Europeans who come for desert heat in the summer, and urban dwellers from L.A. and beyond who stop to soak awhile.

Permanent residents are fiercely loyal to their community and proud of the positive changes afoot, grateful that Desert Hot Springs continues to offer a competitive cost of living that’s conveniently close to all the action.

In the background, more than 150,000 travelers zoom along nearby Interstate 10 every day. Still, Desert Hot Springs has maintained a welcoming atmosphere while adapting and evolving year after year.

But speaking of evolution, Desert Hot Springs is growing into something much more than just a tourist destination. Now more than ever, those who have chosen to put down roots here are seizing upon the same spirit of innovation that inspired early settlers, fostering an increasingly diverse and growing economy.