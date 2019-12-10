Opportunity in Desert Hot Springs knows no limit. Just as 20th-century adventurer Cabot Yerxa optimistically hand-dug two wells on his 160-acre homestead with bountiful results, new pioneers are currently making things happen in Desert Hot Springs. Long cognizant of this fast-growing community’s endless potential, present-day movers and shakers are advancing the needle on projects right now.

A New Face on Public Space

This past spring, the city broke ground on a much-anticipated new City Hall. It will stand behind the existing City Hall, which has been a collection of construction trailers for far too long. “We’re going to build a City Hall residents can be proud of,” said Mayor Scott Matas. More than a comfortable workspace for municipal employees, the modern 13,000-square-foot structure will serve as a welcoming place for all who come to conduct business with the City.

Desert Hot Springs will also soon gain the resources of a brand-new library, one more suited to a growing community. The 15,000-square-foot facility is slated for the corner of Palm Drive and Park Lane, and once complete, it will more than quadruple the size of the current library on West Drive. This development goes hand in hand with other upgrades soon to be or already in place around the City, including Palm Drive’s stately new entry point. Generally considered a gateway into the City, this major thoroughfare has benefitted from the addition of crisp signage, illuminated medians, and rows of towering palm trees.

A Developing Story

With elevated views of the Coachella Valley and quick access to multiple desert cities, Desert Hot Springs is a sought-after bedroom community. Of course, a bedroom community needs homes, and although the recession of a decade ago squashed new construction for a time, things are looking up. Skyborne, a partially finished housing development three miles west of downtown, is set to resume construction. Other projects in the works include Marbella Villas, a 25-acre, 402-condominium complex; Rolling Hills by Watermarke Homes, which consists of 16 single-family homes; and Tuscan Hills, an ambitious planned development of 1,800 homes by the Walton Group.

Following a fruitful trip by City staff members to the International Council of Shopping Centers conference this past spring, many sizable national retailers are in talks to put down roots in Desert Hot Springs. As one of the only cities in the region to have received designation for Qualified Opportunity Zones, Desert Hot Springs can deliver major tax benefits to investors. Designed to spark economic growth, Opportunity Zones have been nominated for special tax treatment by the state and certified by the Secretary of the U.S. Treasury.

