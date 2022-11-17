Desert Hot Springs: Things to Do

Long Canyon Trail

Long Canyon Road

Desert Hot Springs

This 12-mile trek (one way) links Desert Hot Springs to Joshua Tree National Park, where hikers recommend leaving a car for the journey home. Beginning at a trailhead located on Long Canyon Road, about a mile north of Hacienda Avenue, the moderately challenging route serves up stunning views with an ascent of approximately 1,200 feet.

Mission Creek Preserve

60550 Mission Creek Road

Desert Hot Springs

760-369-7105

wildlandsconservancy.com

The Coachella Valley is home to a vast array of species, many of which thrive in this 4,760-acre preserve. Located between the Sonoran and Mojave deserts, the area comprises hiking trails (it’s 4 miles to the Pacific Crest Trail from the parking area) and, surprisingly, natural wetlands fed by a perennial stream. Visit in the spring to see wildflowers.