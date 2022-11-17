Desert Hot Springs: Things to Do

Francisco Mariscal or Mariscal Cactus & Succulents.
Mariscal Cactus & Succulents
Ever wonder what a cactus forest would look like? Turns out, it would be pretty much identical to the Mariscal nursery. This is an oasis of drought-tolerant beauties, where rows of Echinopsis, saguaros, and Beaucarnea recurvata tower above you, and hard-to-find plants like Sansevieria cylindrica come in multiple sizes. Mariscal is a great option if you’re looking for small, easy-to-gift cactuses and succulents. And if you’re after larger statement plants, don’t worry: They deliver.
Cabot’s Pueblo Museum
Cabot Yerxa, born in 1885 on the Sioux Reservation in the Dakota Territories, was an adventurer, artist, architect, builder, writer, entrepreneur, and activist. He came to homestead in Desert Hot Springs in 1913. While digging a well, he discovered the local hot mineral springs that put the town on the map as a spa resort destination. The maze-like, Hopi-style pueblo he built by hand in the 1940s is now a cultural attraction. Cabot’s Pueblo Museum contains 35 rooms (and 150 windows) displaying Native American art and artifacts, as well as a collection of Yerxa’s own art, handiwork, and souvenirs from his faraway travels.
Artisans at the Pueblo
In the spirit of Yerxa’s desire to nurture an artistic community, Cabot’s Pueblo Museum hosts an artisan market featuring one-of-a-kind works by local makers every second Saturday of the month, November through March.
Desert Dunes Golf Club
Designed by acclaimed golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr., this par-72 track pairs a links-style layout with natural sand dunes and desert vegetation. The course has hosted U.S. Open and PGA Tour qualifying events. Conditions test players of all skill levels, presenting a particularly tricky challenge with frequent winds.
Long Canyon Trail
This 12-mile trek (one way) links Desert Hot Springs to Joshua Tree National Park, where hikers recommend leaving a car for the journey home. Beginning at a trailhead located on Long Canyon Road, about a mile north of Hacienda Avenue, the moderately challenging route serves up stunning views with an ascent of approximately 1,200 feet.
Mission Creek Preserve
60550 Mission Creek Road
Desert Hot Springs
760-369-7105
wildlandsconservancy.com
The Coachella Valley is home to a vast array of species, many of which thrive in this 4,760-acre preserve. Located between the Sonoran and Mojave deserts, the area comprises hiking trails (it’s 4 miles to the Pacific Crest Trail from the parking area) and, surprisingly, natural wetlands fed by a perennial stream. Visit in the spring to see wildflowers.