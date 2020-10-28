Desert Hot Springs: Onward and Upward Always…

Having recently completed its general plan, the City also received Housing Element Certification last August, allowing it to apply for additional state grants sure to spark growth. Finally, the City’s recent stellar A+ rating from S&P Global — which was literally at zero just 24 months ago — will further spur future evolution.

Bringing all this new trade to Desert Hot Springs has not only made it more fiscally resilient, it has amplified employment prospects. Before COVID-19 reared its disastrous head, the City’s unemployment rate was 5.6%, a drop of 40% from the 2016 high.

Can-Do Cannabis

The decision made by 70% of residents to approve bringing cannabis to the City has yielded thousands of jobs and millions of dollars. In this sector alone, more than 2,300 openings have been created by the 59 businesses that chose to put down their roots in Desert Hot Springs. These licensed enterprises include eight devoted solely to cultivation; one to manufacturing; one to cultivation and distribution; four to cultivation, distribution, and manufacturing, and 10 to retail operations. There are 21 additional cannabis operations performing with temporary licenses.

In fiscal year 2019-2020, Desert Hot Springs brought in more than $4.3 million in cannabis taxes, a swelling of nearly 525% from the first year weed legally established itself in the city. Civic reserves currently total more than $11 million. As such, the California State Auditor recently declared Desert Hot Springs one of the most financially hale cities in the entire state. With all due respect, by comparison, Palm Springs rated in the bottom 50.