Desert Hot Springs: Where to Stay

Miracle Springs Resort & Spa

10625 Palm Drive

760-251-6000

miraclesprings.com

Miracle Springs Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs is nestled in the foothills of Mount San Jacinto, just about 30 minutes from Joshua Tree. Eight pools are all fed by the natural hot mineral waters that made the city world-famous. The resort features 110 rooms overlooking the springs or out onto the majestic mountains.

Enjoy access to championship golf. Rejuvenate at the Spa, which provides massages and facials. Dine at the landmark restaurant, Capri.

The hotel offers 10,000 square feet of space, including two ballrooms, which are well-suited for filming, weddings, and retreats. Miracle Springs has received TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence, a listing as one of Vogue’s Desert Elite Escapes, and a Palm Springs Life award for Best Italian Restaurant.