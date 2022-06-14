“Island” Rescue

I have passed through the security gate at Desert Island Country Club many times over the past 20 years but never noticed the clubhouse immediately off to the right of the community’s entrance — until my fellow art lover friend Deborah Page invited me to dine there last Wednesday with the club’s new owner, Miguel Nelson.

“You have to meet Miguel,” she insisted. “He has a new vision for this place, and he loves art like us.”

Desert Island opened in 1971, after Thunderbird Country Club member L.L. “Red” Oakes drilled a well that created the oasis, located at the corner of Frank Sinatra and Bob Hope drives in Rancho Mirage. Desmond Muirhead, one of golf’s best-known architects, designed the championship course and populated the 160-acre property with hundreds of palm trees.