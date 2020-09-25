High-Rise Living

Desert Island Country Club may stand above the Coachella Valley as the only high-rise residential property, but it’s hiding a gem of a residence for sale.
Situated among 226 condos in three multi-story buildings, this seventh floor penthouse in Rancho Mirage offers three bedrooms and three baths spread across more than 3,000 square feet of living space.
Besides unparalleled views of the desert, a private lake, and surrounding mountains, Desert Island’s 110-acre, 18-hole championship golf course stretches out along the perimeter of the property. Featuring a 24-hour guard gated entrance, residents enjoy the security and ease of high-rise lock and leave living.
A 39,000 square foot, recently remodeled clubhouse, is home to the private golf and country club, offering both dining and banquet facilities.
Other amenities include a pair of night-lit tennis courts, fishing, yacht club and pedal boats. Each building has its own year ‘round heated pool and spa for residents’ enjoyment.
The penthouse delivers the ultimate in desert luxury lifestyle living with clean lines, walls of glass that open to panoramic view lanais, white porcelain floors throughout and an open floor plan. An open chefs’ kitchen and bar make entertaining a breeze.
The private master suite comes with a separate lanai, luxurious bath with amazing stone finishes, soaking tub and large shower. The penthouse’s opposite end has two guest bedrooms, one suite with separate access, walk-in closet and direct lanai access. A third bedroom /office has direct lanai and luxurious hall bath access. Just adjacent to the living room, escape to media and wet bar.
910 Island Drive, #705, Rancho Mirage
Listing Price: $1,450,000
Dave Kibbey & Associates
74890 Highway 111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-797-8059
desertestatehomes.com
VIDEO: Take a tour of the Rancho Mirage property.