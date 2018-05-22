Desert Jet Center Will Open New Terminal Facility in 2019

“We are thrilled to finally resume the construction of Desert Jet Center”, said Denise Wilson, president and CEO, Desert Jet. “I would like to personally thank the Board of Supervisors, and in particular, the 4th District Supervisor V. Manuel “Manny” Perez, who took the time to hear our story and make this right. Supervisor Perez’ commitment to removing roadblocks and improving business opportunities at the county’s airports gives us a renewed sense of pride in building our future home at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport. We look forward to inviting the community to our grand opening celebration.”

Desert Jet Center has been instrumental to the growth of transient visits to the airport, increasing traffic by 17 percent since it began operations. They also reported a 60 percent increase in business within the first quarter of the year.

With the 18-month construction period extension approved, Desert Jet Center is set to resume construction shortly. The new 32,500-square foot terminal facility will include a 22,500-square foot air-conditioned hangar, 10,000-square feet of office space, and a maintenance facility designed to accommodate the needs of business jet operators and travelers. The company expects to complete the project in early 2019.