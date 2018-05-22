Desert Jet Center Will Open New Terminal Facility in 2019

Desert Jet Center has received the long-anticipated approval from Riverside County’s Board of Supervisors to resume construction of its upscale terminal facility.
Desert Jet Center is located at the Jacqueline Cochran Airport in Thermal. The company has been operating from an interim facility located directly on the airport’s main arrival ramp since its opening in August 2016.
The first three of four planned construction phases were completed before delays and roadblocks outside of Desert Jet’s control halted progress. After further investigation and a show of overwhelming support for Desert Jet from customers, vendors, industry organizations, local businesses and various political representatives, the Board of Supervisors overturned lower-level decisions made within the county and voted unanimously to allow construction to proceed.
“We are thrilled to finally resume the construction of Desert Jet Center”, said Denise Wilson, president and CEO, Desert Jet. “I would like to personally thank the Board of Supervisors, and in particular, the 4th District Supervisor V. Manuel “Manny” Perez, who took the time to hear our story and make this right. Supervisor Perez’ commitment to removing roadblocks and improving business opportunities at the county’s airports gives us a renewed sense of pride in building our future home at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport. We look forward to inviting the community to our grand opening celebration.”
Desert Jet Center has been instrumental to the growth of transient visits to the airport, increasing traffic by 17 percent since it began operations. They also reported a 60 percent increase in business within the first quarter of the year.
With the 18-month construction period extension approved, Desert Jet Center is set to resume construction shortly. The new 32,500-square foot terminal facility will include a 22,500-square foot air-conditioned hangar, 10,000-square feet of office space, and a maintenance facility designed to accommodate the needs of business jet operators and travelers. The company expects to complete the project in early 2019.