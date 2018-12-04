Desert Jet celebrated the groundbreaking of its executive terminal and hanger at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal.

Company founder and CEO Denise Wilson welcomed guests to the 32,500-square-foot aviation facility to “Raise the Roof” with Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and Coachella and La Quinta mayors Steve Hernandez and Linda Evans, respectively.

Desert Jet Offers private charters as well as a range of aircraft maintenance and management services and owners of private jets.