Now Boarding: Charter Jet Travel

The beauty of private air travel is all about freedom, flexibility, and time saved. Desert Jet can take you anywhere in the Western Hemisphere with no security lines and no elongated travel time.

Dinner and a show in Vegas? Speaking engagements, conferences, and client meetings back to back? Memorable flight experiences put you face-to-face wherever you’re needed — and have you home in time for dinner. “Desert Jet clients run the gamut from heads of small businesses and large corporations, politicians, authors on book tours, athletes, and musicians to seasoned world travelers, families, and pet owners who refuse to use a cargo hold,” says president and CEO Denise Wilson. “When the stakes are high and you’re traveling under the radar, when you can’t keep your itinerary using the airlines, we’re there for you.”

Flying privately allows travelers to choose from over 5,000 airports, instead of the 500 serviced, often with inefficient layovers — by standard carriers. Desert Jet’s team can provide a private jet charter quote 24/7.

“Our long-term customers tell us our pilots and employees make them feel comfortable, like they’re at home,” Wilson says. “We get to know them, and they trust us. That’s the biggest compliment we could have.”