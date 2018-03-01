The future of private air travel has landed in Thermal. Swift, effortless, and personal, the remarkably different Desert Jet experience takes you from here to there on your schedule. Structured as the private car service of the sky, private flyers have the convenience and flexibility of air travel unmatched in commercial flights. Desert Jet creates memorable flight experiences for their clients, enabling them to do great things with their companies and loved ones.
Founded in 2007 by a pilot and visionary entrepreneur, Desert Jet is a one-call resource for private air travel, jet fuel, and aircraft maintenance — the only one in the Coachella Valley. The fast-growing, woman-owned company operates around the clock, seven days a week to meet every aviation need of those traveling privately, for business or for pleasure, and those who maintain an aircraft here.
Now Boarding: Charter Jet Travel
The beauty of private air travel is all about freedom, flexibility, and time saved. Desert Jet can take you anywhere in the Western Hemisphere with no security lines and no elongated travel time.
Dinner and a show in Vegas? Speaking engagements, conferences, and client meetings back to back? Memorable flight experiences put you face-to-face wherever you’re needed — and have you home in time for dinner. “Desert Jet clients run the gamut from heads of small businesses and large corporations, politicians, authors on book tours, athletes, and musicians to seasoned world travelers, families, and pet owners who refuse to use a cargo hold,” says president and CEO Denise Wilson. “When the stakes are high and you’re traveling under the radar, when you can’t keep your itinerary using the airlines, we’re there for you.”
Flying privately allows travelers to choose from over 5,000 airports, instead of the 500 serviced, often with inefficient layovers — by standard carriers. Desert Jet’s team can provide a private jet charter quote 24/7.
“Our long-term customers tell us our pilots and employees make them feel comfortable, like they’re at home,” Wilson says. “We get to know them, and they trust us. That’s the biggest compliment we could have.”
PHOTOGRAPH BY GREG PETERSON – LUMINESSENCE
Ready for Takeoff: Private Jet Terminal & Aircraft Maintenance
Who cares for your jet like you do? The Desert Jet team is passionate about the level of care they provide your aircraft, from a secure and pristine hangar to the only maintenance and repair facility in the valley.
While you keep tabs on your business and personal affairs, technicians monitor annual maintenance and acquire necessary parts — unheard of by charter companies based outside the region that try to support aircraft remotely. When you need to jet, on-site fuel and detailing ensure a smooth departure in an immaculate plane.
“When I moved to the desert in 2006, there were no charter companies and no jet maintenance,” Wilson says. “The few aviation companies only served planes coming in. It was a ghost town with tumbleweeds. I saw Thermal was soon to be the hip, hot, happening place for private jet travel. I noticed many fliers didn’t have primary homes here, and traditional models didn’t work for the way they wanted to travel. No one else was serving them, so we decided to.”
First-Class Service: Customized Jet Management
Recognized for excellence by Entrepreneur magazine and listed on the Inc. 500 as the fastest-growing aviation company in the country, Desert Jet is the only Coachella Valley resource for private and business aviation needs of every kind. (Catering, concierge, dry cleaning, auto spa, and pet area? Check.)
PHOTOGRAPH BY SUMMERLAND CREATIVE
Your family pet can travel safely and securely with you aboard a Desert Jet chartered aircraft.
Tap into their expert-level knowledge on jet management and discover your expenses are less, not more. Desert Jet manages your asset to your exact specifications. Value begins with significant savings on fuel, maintenance, crew training, hangar, and insurance. To monetize your aircraft, they provide charter services to capture revenue and offset associated fees. Looking for a new set of wings? Desert Jet specialists can navigate your acquisition.
This month, Desert Jet breaks ground on a sleek new landmark of modern architecture that will change the face of Thermal. Desert Jet Center represents the next century of air travel just minutes from the down-valley cities. This new climate-controlled executive fixed-base operator (FBO) set on 5 acres at Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport is the first and only full-service FBO in the Palm Springs area to provide ground handling, ramp parking, fuel, an air-conditioned hangar, aircraft detailing, on-site maintenance and repair, acquisitions, sales, management, and jet charters waiting to whisk you away with as little as two hours’ notice. (Relax. You’re almost there.)
“Our most common feedback is, ‘Wow!’” Wilson says. “People tell me, ‘We haven’t seen this level of service before.’ And I’m proud of that. I’m a pilot myself, so we designed our customer service from the ground up to meet my expectations. And we hit it out of the park.”
Desert Jet
56600 Invader Blvd.
Thermal, CA 92274
760-399-1000
800-381-JETS
Info@desertjet.com
desertjet.com